Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homespecials

The last page of a calendar

The calendar hung beside her study table, filled with crooked pencil marks, circled dates, and tiny doodles she had drawn during her home tutoring classes and homework time.
Last Updated : 26 December 2025, 20:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 December 2025, 20:42 IST
New YearOpen SesameSpecials

Follow us on :

Follow Us