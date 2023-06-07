India Inc revenue grows 11% in March quarter, profit margins contract: Report

India Inc's revenues grew by 11.4 per cent in the March quarter, but the operating profit margins contracted by over 1 per cent, a report said on Tuesday.

Almost all the sectors reported revenue growth, with aviation, hotels, ports, and gems and jewellery leading the pack, the report by a domestic rating agency said.

On the profitability front, the operating profit margins of the 579 listed companies, excluding financial sector entities, contracted by 1.26 per cent despite easing inflation, Icra said.

Icra co-group head for corporate ratings, Kinjal Shah, said unfavourable forex rates were among the factors which impacted the profit margins when compared to the last year's number but was quick to add that the same expanded by 0.58 per cent to 16.1 per cent on a sequential basis on disinflation and price hikes.

"The sequential margin expansion was most visible in select sectors such as iron & steel, cement, oil & gas, and consumer durables.

"While margin pressures are likely to ease further in the coming quarters, given the recent further softening of commodity prices, uncertainties remain due to the evolving geo-political situations," Shah added.

Despite some softening and stabilisation of commodity prices over the recent months, India Inc.'s ability to improve earnings will be dependent on headwinds such as evolving recessionary trends in the developed markets and the impact of fluctuations in foreign exchange on both import as well as export-oriented sectors, Shah said.

On the debt servicing capabilities front, the rating agency said the interest coverage ratio of its sample, adjusted for sectors with relatively low debt levels such as IT, FMCG, and pharma, witnessed a moderation in Q4 to 4.7 times from 5.7 times on account of lower earnings in select sectors compared to historic trends and higher interest rates on the back of rate hikes by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

Further, she said the credit metrics can show further sequential improvement, given the recent trends in softening of commodity prices, general price hikes taken by companies, and reduction in energy cost.

"However, the impact of the ongoing geo-political developments and the possible recessionary situation in parts of the global economy as well as the changes in Monetary Policy, on the macroeconomic environment remains to be seen," Shah said.