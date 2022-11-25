India rate setters blame global factors for inflation

India rate setters blame global factors in inflation letter

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg forecast the benchmark repo rate topping at 6.4% from 5.9% currently

Bloomberg
Bloomberg,
  • Nov 25 2022, 15:15 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2022, 15:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

By Siddhartha Singh

India’s interest-rate setters have mainly blamed global factors for failing to meet their inflation target, according to people with knowledge of a letter the monetary policy panel was obliged to write to the government. 

The war in Ukraine and resultant spurts in energy and food costs, and supply disruptions caused by the pandemic are among main reasons cited, the people said, asking to stay unidentified as the correspondence is private. The detailed narrative doesn’t dwell much on the path forward, only stating that the worst of inflationary pressures are probably behind us, the people added.

Also Read | Most Fed officials say slower rate hike pace appropriate 'soon'

Little is known about the contents of the letter sent earlier this month, after India’s consumer inflation topped the upper range of the 2 per cent-6 per cent band for three straight quarters. While the panel led by Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das was mandated by law to explain its failure in capping prices, the government isn’t required to make the information public. 

The outlook is in line with what Das has said publicly about inflation having peaked. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg forecast the benchmark repo rate topping at 6.4 per cent from 5.9 per cent currently, and inflation is seen easing to about 5 per cent in a year’s time from 6.8 per cent now.

A Finance Ministry spokesperson declined to comment. An email to the RBI for comment was not immediately answered.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Reserve Bank of India
Shaktikanta Das
Business News
interest rate

What's Brewing

What if the dinosaurs hadn't gone extinct?

What if the dinosaurs hadn't gone extinct?

Ukraine battles to reconnect millions in cold and dark

Ukraine battles to reconnect millions in cold and dark

Property issues most common reason for abuse of elders

Property issues most common reason for abuse of elders

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first man to score in 5 WCs

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first man to score in 5 WCs

How Bisleri became synonymous with water in India

How Bisleri became synonymous with water in India

'Raha': What does name of Alia, Ranbir's daughter mean?

'Raha': What does name of Alia, Ranbir's daughter mean?

Sunak and wife 17th on UK's 'Asian Rich List 2022'

Sunak and wife 17th on UK's 'Asian Rich List 2022'

 