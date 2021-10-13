Indian airline stocks soar as govt removes capacity cap

Indian airline stocks soar as government allows full flight capacity

Passenger growth jumped 136.6 per cent in August from a year earlier after the government relaxed some curbs

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 13 2021, 13:33 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2021, 13:47 ist
India's aviation industry has been among the worst hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, with airlines losing billions of dollars since operations were halted or restricted since 2020. Credit: AFP File Photo

Shares of Indian airline operators jumped on Wednesday after the country's civil aviation ministry allowed domestic flights to fly at full capacity from October 18, lifting pandemic-led restrictions ahead of the festive season.

InterGlobe Aviation, which runs India's largest airline IndiGo, and SpiceJet Ltd rose as much as 4.8 per cent and 5.9 per cent, respectively, to their highest levels since mid-September.

Also Read | Capacity cap on airlines to be removed from October 18

India's aviation industry has been among the worst hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, with airlines losing billions of dollars since operations were halted or restricted since 2020.

With Covid-19 cases falling and vaccination rates increasing, India has started easing travel restrictions over the past few months.

Passenger growth jumped 136.6 per cent in August from a year earlier after the government relaxed some curbs, regulatory data showed.

IndiGo's shares have gained about 18.3 per cent for the year as of the last close, while SpiceJet's stock is down about 21 per cent during the same period.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Business News
airplane
Markets

What's Brewing

'Star Trek' star Shatner space-bound with Blue Origin

'Star Trek' star Shatner space-bound with Blue Origin

Astronauts to simulate Mars base in Israeli desert

Astronauts to simulate Mars base in Israeli desert

Illegal streams, merch bonanza: Squid Game grips China

Illegal streams, merch bonanza: Squid Game grips China

'Bengaluru's water birds thriving, migratory vanishing'

'Bengaluru's water birds thriving, migratory vanishing'

IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 | DC vs KKR: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 | DC vs KKR: SWOT Analysis

'Dress Bank' is fulfilling bridal dreams of the poor

'Dress Bank' is fulfilling bridal dreams of the poor

DH Toon | Roll out a 'Minister Padhao' scheme

DH Toon | Roll out a 'Minister Padhao' scheme

 