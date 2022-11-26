Indian brands hop onto Black Friday bandwagon, see uptick in sales

In a bid to see an uptick in sales, Indian brands are looking at new ways to cash in - now, they're hopping onto the Black Friday bandwagon.

Originally celebrated in the United States, Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, signifies the beginning of the season of gifting. In the United States, the day is marked with the biggest retail sales and discounts. Today, it appears the occasion is no longer limited to the US.

Big brands in the the Indian marketplace such as Samsung, Amazon, Uniqlo and Domino’s, in keeping with the Black Friday theme, rolled out a range of astounding offers and discounts on Friday.

The sales have been beneficial with retailers and sellers reportedly seeing an uptick in sales. According to Economic Times, retailers and malls reported a 20-25 per ent surge in footfall by Friday evening.

Nykaa's 'Pink Friday' sale saw a 12-fold jump in revenue on Friday with 57 per cent of the purchases made by shoppers in tier 2 and 3 markets.

An 10 per cent increase in consumers was seen at Delhi's Select CityWalk mall while footwear brand Woodland reported a 20 per cent rise in business.

Likewise, Reliance Retail is poised to see the electronics business to double over the weekend, going by the response on Friday, an industry executive told the publication.

With brands are extending the sale period to the next week or Cyber Monday (a marketing term for ecommerce transactions on the Monday after Thanksgiving), sales are poised to rise even further.