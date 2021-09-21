Indian Cricket team's merchandise to be widely available on e-commerce platforms

MPL Sports, the official kit sponsor of the Indian Men's, Women's, and Under-19 Cricket Team, on Tuesday announced its partnership with online shopping platforms Amazon, Myntra and Flipkart, to expand its retail business in India.

With this, the athleisure brand said it aims to make the official Indian Cricket team merchandise effortlessly accessible to cricket fans across the country. The entire collection of official jerseys, training gear and lifestyle wear will be launched on these platforms, the Bengaluru-based MPL Sports said in a statement.

Starting at Rs 999, the official merchandise will be sold across all serviceable cities across the country, it said. "This is the first time that official Team India merchandise will be widely available at economical prices for Indian fans", the statement said. Head - MPL Sports, Shobhit Gupta, said, “This is the first time that Team India merchandise will be officially available across a wide range of ecommerce platforms in India".