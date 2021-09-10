Indian markets to be closed today on account of Ganesh Chaturthi

India's currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on Friday, Sept. 10, on account of Ganesh Chaturthi. Markets will resume trading on Monday, Sept. 13.

The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.09 per cent higher at 17,369.25 on Thursday and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.09 per cent at 58,305.07.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 6.18 per cent, while the rupee settled at 73.50 to the dollar.

(With inputs from Reuters)

