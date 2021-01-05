IOC's jet fuel business recovered by 60%, says director

Indian Oil Corporation's jet fuel business has recovered by 60%: Sanjay Sahay

Demand for jet fuel has picked up after May 25, 2020, when the aviation sector re-started post-Covid-19 lockdowns

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 05 2021, 15:52 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2021, 15:52 ist
Credit: iStock Images

Indian Oil Corporation's jet fuel business has recovered by 60 per cent, while the domestic sector sales are likely to touch full capacity by March, this year, a senior official has said.

There was a drop in the jet fuel business following coronavirus-induced restrictions but from May 25, 2020 onwards, the aviation sector has re-started and has led to increased demand.

"By this time, it has recovered up to 60 per cent," Sanjay Sahay, Executive Director (Aviation), Indian Oil told PTI on Monday.

With Covid-19 vaccine optimism, more recovery will come, Sahay noted.

India's drugs regulator on Sunday approved Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.

"We hope the domestic sector will be fully recovered by the end of March," he said.

The international sector may take a little more time, he added.

"The IOC had sales of five million metric tonnes during pre-pandemic times. We are picking up very fast. Domestic Airlines are doing very well. Lot of new routes are also opened, which we are supporting," Sahay said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Indian Oil
COVID-19
business
fuel

What's Brewing

Are you excited about these upcoming Deepika movies?

Are you excited about these upcoming Deepika movies?

The Lead: How 2020 changed the way films are reviewed

The Lead: How 2020 changed the way films are reviewed

Can 4 seconds of exercise make a difference?

Can 4 seconds of exercise make a difference?

DH Toon | Vaccine risk factor: Political side effects

DH Toon | Vaccine risk factor: Political side effects

2020 was 8th warmest year since 1901: IMD

2020 was 8th warmest year since 1901: IMD

 