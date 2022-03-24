IOC to hike petrol, diesel prices by 80 paise tomorrow

Indian Oil to increase petrol, diesel prices by 80 paise per litre from Friday

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 24 2022, 22:27 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2022, 22:30 ist
Credit: DH Photo

Indian Oil Corp will increase petrol and diesel prices by Rs 0.80 per litre from Friday.

Accordingly, customers in Bengaluru will pay Rs 103.11 per litre for petrol and Rs 87.37 per litre for diesel starting 6 am on Friday.

After two consecutive days of price hike on Tuesday and Wednesday, the public had a brief relief on Thursday. Sources said further hikes are expected as the crude oil market continues to see supply shortages and skyrocketing prices.

More to follow...

Petrol
diesel
Indian Oil Corp
Business News

