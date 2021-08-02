India's July jobless rate falls to 6.95%: CMIE

India's July jobless rate falls to 6.95%: CMIE

Most economic activities have resumed in the country

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 02 2021, 12:19 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2021, 12:19 ist
Representative image Credit: iStock Photo

India’s July unemployment rate fell to 6.95% from the June figure of 9.17%, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed on Monday.

Most economic activities have resumed in the country after state governments eased Covid curbs following a fall in infections from May peaks.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Unemployment
Unemployment rate
CMIE
India News
Coronavirus
Covid-19

What's Brewing

How gymnastics evolved from 'exercising naked'

How gymnastics evolved from 'exercising naked'

Is re-vaccination required for Covid-19?

Is re-vaccination required for Covid-19?

World champ Hassan falls, gets up and wins 1,500 heat

World champ Hassan falls, gets up and wins 1,500 heat

DH Toon | Amit Shah a 'hard facts' gymnast!

DH Toon | Amit Shah a 'hard facts' gymnast!

India-B'desh rail route shut during war in 1965 revived

India-B'desh rail route shut during war in 1965 revived

India enter semis of Olympics men's hockey after 49 yrs

India enter semis of Olympics men's hockey after 49 yrs

India's satellite navigation sector headed for growth

India's satellite navigation sector headed for growth

The tech behind Tokyo Olympics' fast track

The tech behind Tokyo Olympics' fast track

 