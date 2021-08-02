India's July jobless rate falls to 6.95%: CMIE

India’s July unemployment rate fell to 6.95% from the June figure of 9.17%, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed on Monday.
Most economic activities have resumed in the country after state governments eased Covid curbs following a fall in infections from May peaks.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
How gymnastics evolved from 'exercising naked'
Is re-vaccination required for Covid-19?
World champ Hassan falls, gets up and wins 1,500 heat
DH Toon | Amit Shah a 'hard facts' gymnast!
India-B'desh rail route shut during war in 1965 revived
India enter semis of Olympics men's hockey after 49 yrs
India's satellite navigation sector headed for growth
The tech behind Tokyo Olympics' fast track