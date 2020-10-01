India's Sept gasoline sales up 2% YoY, diesel down 7.3%

India's September gasoline sales up 2% on year, diesel down 7.3%

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Oct 01 2020, 11:29 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2020, 11:31 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

India's gasoline consumption rose 2 per cent from a year earlier, while diesel sales dropped 7.3 per cent, provisional data from state-run Indian Oil Corp showed.

Gasoline sales by state retailers recovered to their level before the coronavirus pandemic for the first time since March, when India imposed curbs to contain it.

Also Read: India's September factory activity grew at fastest pace in over 8 years

State companies Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum own about 90 per cent of India's retail fuel outlets.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Indian Oil Corp
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd

What's Brewing

It burned everything: Fires on Brazil's indigenous land

It burned everything: Fires on Brazil's indigenous land

Debate organisers promise order after Trump-Biden chaos

Debate organisers promise order after Trump-Biden chaos

A nation that controlled the pandemic without lockdowns

A nation that controlled the pandemic without lockdowns

DH Toon | Babri verdict: A different mask in 1992?

DH Toon | Babri verdict: A different mask in 1992?

An airport train to KIA? As early as March 2021

An airport train to KIA? As early as March 2021

Uthappa spotted 'applying' saliva on ball

Uthappa spotted 'applying' saliva on ball

Sea level: Greenland ice loss worst in 12,000 years

Sea level: Greenland ice loss worst in 12,000 years

 