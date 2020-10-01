India's September gasoline sales up 2% on year, diesel down 7.3%

India's gasoline consumption rose 2 per cent from a year earlier, while diesel sales dropped 7.3 per cent, provisional data from state-run Indian Oil Corp showed.
Gasoline sales by state retailers recovered to their level before the coronavirus pandemic for the first time since March, when India imposed curbs to contain it.
Also Read: India's September factory activity grew at fastest pace in over 8 years
State companies Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum own about 90 per cent of India's retail fuel outlets.
It burned everything: Fires on Brazil's indigenous land
Debate organisers promise order after Trump-Biden chaos
A nation that controlled the pandemic without lockdowns
DH Toon | Babri verdict: A different mask in 1992?
An airport train to KIA? As early as March 2021
Uthappa spotted 'applying' saliva on ball
Sea level: Greenland ice loss worst in 12,000 years