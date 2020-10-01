India's September gasoline sales up 2% on year, diesel down 7.3%

India's gasoline consumption rose 2 per cent from a year earlier, while diesel sales dropped 7.3 per cent, provisional data from state-run Indian Oil Corp showed.

Gasoline sales by state retailers recovered to their level before the coronavirus pandemic for the first time since March, when India imposed curbs to contain it.

Also Read: India's September factory activity grew at fastest pace in over 8 years

State companies Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum own about 90 per cent of India's retail fuel outlets.