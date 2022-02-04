IndiGo names co-founder Bhatia as Managing Director

IndiGo appoints co-founder Rahul Bhatia as Managing Director

Bhatia is the Co-founder and Promoter of InterGlobe Aviation

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 04 2022, 19:15 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2022, 19:15 ist
IndiGo Airlines. Credit: Reuters Photo

InterGlobe Aviation on Friday announced the appointment of its Co-founder Rahul Bhatia as the company's Managing Director with immediate effect.

The company is the parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo.

Bhatia is the Co-founder and Promoter of InterGlobe Aviation.

The board of directors, during its meeting on Friday, unanimously approved the appointment of Bhatia as the managing director with immediate effect, subject to the approval of the shareholders, according to a statement.

Bhatia said his agenda would be transformational and would focus on expanding the airline’s presence in India and in international markets and building for the long term.

IndiGo Chairman Meleveetil Damodaran said the move will further strengthen the airline in the years ahead. Bhatia would oversee all aspects of the airline, and actively lead the management team, he added.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Indigo
Rahul Bhatia
Business News
Aviation

What's Brewing

Indian scientists develop self-disinfecting face mask

Indian scientists develop self-disinfecting face mask

Covid-19 may soon be detectable via an eye test

Covid-19 may soon be detectable via an eye test

Why can’t kids aged 15 yrs and below get Covid booster?

Why can’t kids aged 15 yrs and below get Covid booster?

'Rocket Boys' series review: A watchable affair

'Rocket Boys' series review: A watchable affair

How the end-Triassic mass extinction happened

How the end-Triassic mass extinction happened

 