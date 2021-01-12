IndiGo plans to add flights connecting 7 more cities

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 12 2021, 13:11 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2021, 13:44 ist
Indigo is the fastest-growing budget carrier in India. Credit: Reuters.

IndiGo said on Tuesday it plans to start new flights connecting Leh, Darbhanga, Agra, Kurnool, Bareilly, Durgapur and Rajkot from February onwards.

"The airline plans to start flights connecting Leh and Darbhanga in February, followed by Kurnool and Agra in March, Bareilly and Durgapur in April and Rajkot in May 2021," IndiGo said in a press release.

The low-cost carrier currently connects 61 domestic cities and addition of these new stations will take the number to 68.

"IndiGo will secure all regulatory approvals and specific flight schedules will be announced as these approvals are received," it said.

Indigo
flights
Aviation

