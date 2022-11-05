Infographic | Layoffs by Indian companies across sectors in 2022

As part of Twitter's mass layoffs, the fourth-largest layoff in the tech world since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, over 200 employees of the micro-blogging site in India lost their jobs on Friday.

The year has been rough for the tech industry with as many as 11,833 startup employees in India losing their jobs in 2022 across industries, according to the data compiled by layoffs.fyi.

The year started with optimistic; no layoffs were reported in January. But the first quarter was grim, with 1,010 layoffs logged.

In the second quarter, between April to June, the most number of layoffs were reported, at 5,520, maximum executed in May. As many as 22 companies let go of workers in that quarter.

Most layoffs this year were reported in the edtech companies like Byju’s, Unacademy, Vedantu, WhiteHat Jr, etc. Edtech startup Unacademy fired 17 per cent of its employees in April this year.

In July to September quarter, 2,210 people lost their jobs. Indian multinational ridesharing company Ola Cabs fired 1,000 employees in July.

In October and November, before the Twitter layoffs, 3,093 people working in India across sectors lost their jobs.

Edtech sector continued to weather the storm, with major player Byju’s firing the most number of employees in 2022. Over 2,500 workers of the company were laid off in OctoberThe company on November 4, hired football star and sports icon Lionel Messi as the global brand ambassador for its social impact arm, a move that landed the company in a controversy.