Infosys lays off 2,200 staffers, more in fray: Report

IT major Infosys has laid off about 2,200 people in the middle and senior levels, according to a report by Times of India.

The company has laid off 10% of the workforce in the JL6 band (job level 6), an internal job code for senior managers. Infosys has 30,092 employees in the JL6, JL7 and JL8 bands.

According to the report, the company also plans to lay off 2-5% of the workforce at the associate (JL3 and below) and middle (JL4 and 5) levels, which translates to 4,000-10,000 people. Infosys has 86,558 employees and 1.1 lakh employees at the associate and middle bands, respectively.

Infosys is also said to lay off about 2-5% (about 50) of the senior executives in the ranks of assistant vice presidents, vice presidents, senior vice presidents and executive vice presidents.

"As a high-performance organisation, involuntary attrition is integral to normal course of business and this should not be interpreted as any mass trimming across any level," Infosys told the paper.

The news of trimming comes at a time when Infosys has been drawing criticisms for not informing its auditors and investors about an anonymous whistleblower's letter alleging financial impropriety, racism, and misogyny by CEO Salil Parekh and CFO Nilanjan Roy.

It was only after the letter was leaked to the select media houses, that the company said that they are investigating whether there has been fudging in the revenues.

However, Infosys on Monday said that anonymous letter with allegations and no evidence cannot be regarded as being credible and hence the event wasn't material. "An anonymous letter with certain allegations and no supporting evidence cannot be regarded as being credible or concrete," Infosys said in a clarification to NSE.