Infosys partners Ellen MacArthur Foundation

IT services major Infosys on Tuesday said it has partnered with UK-based charity, Ellen MacArthur Foundation charity and they will work together to accelerate the global transition to a circular economy.

A circular economy designs out waste and pollution keeps products and materials in use, and regenerates natural systems, creating benefits for society, environment, and economy.

The Foundation works with its network of Strategic Partners, Partners, and Members, a statement said adding that Infosys has joined the network as a Partner.

The network includes some of the world's leading and most influential organisations, including businesses, governments, educators, innovators, and investors, to drive systemic change.

"Infosys will focus on aligning its digital transformation toolkit — Live Enterprise Suite — with the Foundation's circular economy performance measurement tool, Circulytics," the statement said.

Circulytics enables companies to measure their circular economy performance and identify opportunities to adopt, or further embed, circular practices, thereby driving the transition to a circular economy, it added.

Infosys will be able to achieve circular design of products, services, and supply chains much more quickly by reusing and repurposing customers' existing technology stacks, rather than replacing them.

"Infosys believes there is a symbiotic relationship between digitisation and sustainability and through aligned strategies and clever design — particularly on circularity — you can achieve both, with just one pocket of spending," Infosys Head of Sustainable Business Cory Glickman said.

In a separate statement, Infosys said the winners of the 12th Infosys Prize Six winners will be awarded on December 2 for their contribution towards science and research.

Infosys Science Foundation (ISF) will announce the winners of the Infosys Prize 2020 on the evening of December 2, 2020, virtually, a statement said.

The Infosys Prize, which was instituted to elevate the prestige of science and research, also aims to inspire the youth to choose a vocation in research. It will felicitate scholars across six categories - engineering and computer sciences, humanities, life sciences, mathematical sciences, physical sciences, and social sciences.

The prize for each category comprises a pure gold medal, a citation, and a prize purse of USD 100,000 (or its equivalent in rupees) this year, it added.

Over the last 12 years, the Infosys Prize has chosen the very best contemporary researchers and scientists who have gone on to distinguish themselves further, Infosys co-founder and President - Board of Trustees of Infosys Science Foundation NR Narayana Murthy said.

"This reaffirms our faith in our process and purpose. We realised that there was a serious need to bring science to the fore and make it fashionable again, especially for the younger generation who need to see contemporary role models in these fields and be inspired by them,” he added.

Since its inception in 2009, Infosys Science Foundation has felicitated works of 68 laureates from not just institutes like the IITs, IISc, ISIs, and NCBS but also CSIR labs across the county, niche research institutes like JNCSAR and Harish Chandra Research Institute, among others.