Infosys whistle-blower alleges misuse of funds by CEO

An Infosys whistle-blower has alleged that the company's CEO and MD Salil Parekh has violated the company's employment contract by operating out of Mumbai. The letter, which is in possession of DH, has also alleged that Parekh misused the company's funds to get his children admitted to the top universities in the US.

When contacted, the company's spokesperson declined to comment over the allegations. However, sources within the company confirmed to DH that the company has received the undated letter. In fact, Infosys’ Chairman Nandan Nilekani had referred to this undated letter in his statement issued to stock exchanges on October 22.

The letter further alleged that Parekh has not been functioning out of Bengaluru as mentioned in hist contract, even after one year and eight months into his tenure. The company had given him two months’ time to relocate to Bengaluru from Mumbai.

“I understand that the CEO was given two months to relocate to Bengaluru, but now it is a year and eight months. As the CEO has not yet relocated, and he is travelling to Bengaluru at least twice in a month at the company's cost,” the letter alleged.

The whistle-blower has further alleged that the travel by Parekh between Bengaluru and Mumbai has cost the company around Rs 22 lakh so far.

This is the second whistle-blower letter to Infosys in recent days. The letter, on the face of it, seems to be written by a different whistle-blower. The previous letter was written by a group of people, while this has been written by an individual.

In his statement issued to stock exchanges last month, Nilekani said: "One Board member received two anonymous complaints on September 30, 2019 one dated September 20, 2019, titled “Disturbing unethical practices” and the second undated with the title, “Whistle-blower Complaint.” Pursuant to our whistle-blower practice, we have placed both Complaints before the Audit Committee on October 10, 2019, and before the non-executive members of the Board on October 11, 2019,” Nilekani had said.