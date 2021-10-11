Internal restructuring of TVS Group gets CCI nod

Fair trade regulator CCI on Monday gave a nod for internal restructuring of the TVS Group.
The transaction involves an internal restructuring within the TVS group pursuant to the execution of a memorandum of family arrangement, the composite scheme of amalgamation, and arrangement in January between the parties and board resolutions dated 30 January 2021, as per a combination notice filed with the regulator.
There are 16 entities that are parties to the proposed transaction.
These are TVS Mobility, T.S. Rajam Tyres, Southern Roadways (Madurai), Trichur Sundaram Santhanam and Family, TVS Sundram Fasteners, Madurai Alagar Enterprises, SB TVS Industrial Ventures, Cheema Industrial Ventures, TVS Holdings, Geeyes Family Holdings, Sundaram Climate Institute, and Krishna Ramesh.
It also involves T V Sundram Iyengar and Sons along with its affiliates, Sundaram Industries including its affiliates, Southern Roadways, and its affiliates and TVS Investments.
The proposed transaction does not give rise to any competition concerns irrespective of the manner in which the markets are defined, as per the notice.
"Commission approves proposed combination pertaining to internal restructuring of the TVS Group," according to a tweet by the Commission.
Check out DH's latest videos:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
The 2021 Nobels: An almost 100% male affair
Lack of leagues & more: What ails Indian football
Kashmir receives season’s first snowfall
Sweet taste of Squid Game success for SK candy couple
Five upcoming Big B movies to look forward to
Nuclear option: Earth's climate panacea or poison?
Climate justice: Rich nations dodge finance pledge
Follow 'Navratri' dress code or pay fine: Bank to staff
Chhetri scores 77th international goal, equals Pele
Blow to researchers as Covid portal set to fall silent