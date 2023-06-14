IOC to set up aviation fuel plant with LanzaJet in Haryana

Indian Oil Corp will set up an 80,000 tonnes sustainable aviation fuel plant with LanzaJet in Haryana, the refiner's chairman said on Wednesday.
The company is looking at an investment of about 23 billion rupees ($280.1 million), S M Vaidya said on the sidelines of an industry event in New Delhi.
Also Read | IOC to develop Haldia refinery into petrochemicals complex
The refiner is also running a pilot project for green fuel in association with Praj Industries in the western state of Maharashtra, Vaidya added.
($1 = 82.1200 Indian rupees)
