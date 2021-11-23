JPMorgan becomes world's most systemic bank

JPMorgan becomes world's most systemic bank

Being included in the table means having to hold additional capital and undergo more intense supervision to avoid a repeat of taxpayer bailouts

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 23 2021, 19:35 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2021, 20:04 ist
Illustrative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

JPMorgan Chase has become the world's most systemically important bank once again according to the latest annual ranking of top lenders by global regulators, with BNP Paribas and Goldman Sachs also now deemed more systemic.

The Financial Stability Board (FSB), made up of regulators from G20 countries, published its latest table of the world's 30 most systemic banks on Tuesday.

Being included in the table means having to hold additional capital and undergo more intense supervision to avoid a repeat of taxpayer bailouts in the banking crisis over a decade ago.

In practice, the lenders typically hold capital buffers that are already above FSB requirements.

The 30 banks are divided between four "buckets" in order of how systemic, interconnected and complex they are, with JPMorgan now in a higher bucket than its nearest peers.

Last year JPMorgan shared the highest bucket with HSBC and Citigroup, but is now alone in the next bucket up, which had been empty. JPMorgan had been the world's most systemic bank in 2019.

BNP Paribas and Goldman Sachs have also moved up one bucket.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Business News
JPMorgan
banks

What's Brewing

Exposure to coronaviruses boosts Covid immunity: Study

Exposure to coronaviruses boosts Covid immunity: Study

Can bamboo walls help Uganda hold back floods?

Can bamboo walls help Uganda hold back floods?

FIFA Best Player award: Messi, Ronaldo, Salah listed

FIFA Best Player award: Messi, Ronaldo, Salah listed

Digital touch to libraries in Kodagu

Digital touch to libraries in Kodagu

DH Toon | Elections decide 'tone' of politicians?

DH Toon | Elections decide 'tone' of politicians?

Birthday special: 5 must-watch Naga Chaitanya movies

Birthday special: 5 must-watch Naga Chaitanya movies

 