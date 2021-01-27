JPMorgan to launch UK consumer bank within months

JPMorgan to launch UK consumer bank within months

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Jan 27 2021, 18:47 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2021, 18:47 ist
J P Morgan. Credit: AFP Photo

JPMorgan Chase & Co will launch a digital consumer bank in Britain under its Chase brand within months, the US banking giant said on Wednesday.

The bank said the new business had already recruited 400 people and would offer a range of products, including current accounts.

The UK venture will be led by Sanoke Viswanathan, who has been named chief executive. Viswanathan was previously chief administrative officer for JPMorgan's corporate and investment bank.

The digital bank will be headquartered in London's Canary Wharf financial district, with customers supported from a new call centre in Edinburgh.

Reports about a likely tilt by JPMorgan at the UK consumer market have been circulating for around a year, but the bank had publicly disclosed few details.

"The UK has a vibrant and highly competitive consumer banking marketplace, which is why we’ve designed the bank from scratch to specifically meet the needs of customers here," said Gordon Smith, CEO of consumer and community banking for JPMorgan.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United Kingdom
J P Morgan

What's Brewing

Is there a secret to success on Instagram?

Is there a secret to success on Instagram?

Can vaccinated people spread Covid-19?

Can vaccinated people spread Covid-19?

DH Toon | Farmers find resonance in Tagore's words

DH Toon | Farmers find resonance in Tagore's words

Gender-biased rape laws must change

Gender-biased rape laws must change

If you squeeze the coronavirus, does it shatter?

If you squeeze the coronavirus, does it shatter?

My Trump recovery program

My Trump recovery program

 