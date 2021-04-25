JSW Steel gears up to supply 900 tonnes of oxygen daily by end of April

Steelmaker JSW Steel has decided to ramp up its Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) supply to over 900 tonnes per day by the end of April and is making an effort to further increase the supply from all its steel plants across the country.

The company has set a target of supplying around 20,000 tonnes of LMO in April from three of its steel plants in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, the company said on Sunday.

Between April 21 and 23, JSW Steel, on average, supplied 898 tonnes of oxygen daily from its plants' premises, making it the highest supply of oxygen by any steel company in India.

The company is already supplying 600 tonnes of LMO daily from JSW's plants in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Goa, Karnataka, and Maharashtra's Marathwada region.

Another 250 tonnes of oxygen from its Dolvi plant in Maharashtra is being sent to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, North Maharashtra, Nagpur, Pune, Kolhapur, Nanded, Sangli, Thane, Vasai Virar, Panvel Raigad, etc every day.

JSW Steel is supplying oxygen for medical purposes as a priority in response to the current crisis. There will be zero impact on the company's production as these supplies are of LMO and not gaseous oxygen which is generally used for steel making, it said.

Currently, JSW Steel has a capacity to produce 23 million tonnes of steel per annum across all its plants. Its steel plant at Toranagallu in the Ballari district of Karnataka, the largest single-location steel plant in the country, produces 12 million tonnes of steel per annum.