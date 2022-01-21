JSW Steel Q3 net profit jumps 69 pc to Rs 4,516 cr

Total income during the October-December quarter of the ongoing fiscal soared to Rs 38,225 crore from Rs 22,006 crore a year ago

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 21 2022, 17:31 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2022, 17:31 ist

JSW Steel on Friday posted a 69 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,516 crore for the quarter ended December 31, mainly on account of higher income.

The firm had clocked a net profit of Rs 2,669 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.      

Total income during the October-December quarter of the ongoing fiscal soared to Rs 38,225 crore from Rs 22,006 crore a year ago.      

Expenses were also higher at Rs 31,986 crore as against Rs 18,120 crore.

Part of the O P Jindal Group, JSW Steel has a presence in sectors such as steel, energy, infrastructure, cement and sports. 

