JSW Steel Q3 net profit jumps 69 pc to Rs 4,516 cr

JSW Steel on Friday posted a 69 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,516 crore for the quarter ended December 31, mainly on account of higher income.

The firm had clocked a net profit of Rs 2,669 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

Total income during the October-December quarter of the ongoing fiscal soared to Rs 38,225 crore from Rs 22,006 crore a year ago.

Expenses were also higher at Rs 31,986 crore as against Rs 18,120 crore.

Part of the O P Jindal Group, JSW Steel has a presence in sectors such as steel, energy, infrastructure, cement and sports.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: