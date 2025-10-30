<p>Bengaluru: About 200 houses in Bengaluru faced the wrath of authorities on Thursday (October 30) as waste workers from the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) dumped garbage outside their homes. </p><p>The authorities termed the action as “kasa surisuva habba”, meaning garbage-dumping festival, as part of the larger awareness drive.</p>.<p>Residents of several neighbourhoods woke up to see piles of garbage dumped outside houses, by unloading auto tippers. </p><p>According to BSWML officials, only houses which are covered under a robust door-to-door waste collection system, but continue to dump the waste in public places were identified. </p>.BSWML to ‘return’ garbage to homes of habitual litterbugs.<p>The agency says it has traced waste from black-spots by deploying marshals to identify the households. </p><p>A senior BSWML officer explained that the festival-themed dumping was deliberately held to create an awareness so that that city is free from garbage black spots . </p><p>“After dumping the garbage, we made the residents to give it back to the garbage workers in hand. In some places, garbage workers themselves cleaned the garbage dumped area, but residents were fined for littering,” he said. </p><p>Some citizens however questioned the rationale of BSWML picking just 200 households when garbage dumping is rampant across the city.</p><p>They also asked as to whether the households were previously warned for dumping garbage.</p>