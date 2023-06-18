LIC announces relaxations for victims of Biparjoy

LIC announces relaxations for victims of Cyclone Biparjoy

LIC has also created a portal link for the online submission of claims arising due to Biparjoy Cyclone.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 18 2023, 04:25 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2023, 04:25 ist
'Bijarjoy' made landfall on the coast of Kutch on Thursday night with a windspeed of 115-125 km/hour causing loss to property and infrastructure in States impacted by the cyclone. Credit: Reuters Photo

Following insurance regulator Irdai directive, LIC on Saturday announced concessions to mitigate the hardships of the claimants of policies and also of Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana affected by the Cyclone Biparjoy.

LIC in a statement said it is reaching out to the affected people to provide assistance although the loss of lives has been minimal.

Nodal officers have been nominated at Divisional level to liaison with Chief/Secretary/Officer concerned of the State Government in this regard, it said.

LIC has also created a portal link for the online submission of claims arising due to Biparjoy Cyclone.

'Bijarjoy' made landfall on the coast of Kutch on Thursday night with a windspeed of 115-125 km/hour causing loss to property and infrastructure in States impacted by the cyclone.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Cyclones
Business News
LIC
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Pregnancy stress linked to low weight of babies: Study

Pregnancy stress linked to low weight of babies: Study

Indian tennis at a crossroads

Indian tennis at a crossroads

Indonesia Open: Satwik, Chirag enter doubles final

Indonesia Open: Satwik, Chirag enter doubles final

Phosphorous in Saturn's moon ocean may signal life

Phosphorous in Saturn's moon ocean may signal life

Sadhus from across India reach Jammu for Amarnath Yatra

Sadhus from across India reach Jammu for Amarnath Yatra

Kourtney Kardashian expecting 1st baby

Kourtney Kardashian expecting 1st baby

'Adipurush' earns Rs 140 crore at global box office

'Adipurush' earns Rs 140 crore at global box office

Schwarzenegger would 'absolutely' run for US Prez if...

Schwarzenegger would 'absolutely' run for US Prez if...

 