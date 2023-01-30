LIC reviewing Adani reply to short seller's allegation

LIC reviewing Adani response to short seller's allegation

LIC owned a 4.23 per cent stake in the flagship Adani Enterprises as of end-December

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Jan 30 2023, 17:02 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2023, 17:02 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) said on Monday it was reviewing the Adani Group's response to scathing criticism by a US short-seller and would hold talks with the group's management within days.

Shares of companies in the group, led by Asia's richest person Gautam Adani, have lost about Rs 5,37,911 crore ($66 billion) since Hindenburg Research flagged concerns early last week about the business house's debt levels and the use of tax havens. Adani says it complies with all local laws and has made the necessary regulatory disclosures.

Also Read | Adani Group CFO says stocks rout similar to Jallianwala Bagh massacre

"Presently there is a situation that's emerging and we are not sure what is the factual position ... Since we are a large investor we have the right to ask relevant questions and we will definitely engage with them," LIC Managing Director Raj Kumar told Reuters.

State-run LIC, the country's largest insurer, says it has invested Rs 36,430 crore ($4.47 billion) in Adani companies, about 1 per cent of its assets under management.

"Of course we are studying the 413-page reply given by Adani Group," Kumar said. "We will also see if the concerns are addressed - if we believe the concerns are not addressed we will seek further clarification from them."

LIC owned a 4.23 per cent stake in the flagship Adani Enterprises as of end-December, over 9 per cent in Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, nearly 6 per cent in Adani Total Gas and 3.65 per cent in Adani Transmission, according to data from the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Kumar's comments came after Adani said in a statement late on Sunday that its "strategic and long-term investors have reposed complete faith and confidence in the group". 

