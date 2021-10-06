LPG price hiked by Rs 15 per cylinder

Cooking gas now costs Rs 899.50 per cylinder in Delhi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 06 2021, 10:55 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2021, 11:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Cooking gas LPG price on Wednesday was hiked by Rs 15 per cylinder in line with a surge in international fuel prices.

Rates of both subsidised and non-subsidised LPG prices were hiked, oil company officials said.

Cooking gas now costs Rs 899.50 per cylinder in Delhi.

Also Read | Petrol, diesel prices at all-time high: Check rates

Simultaneously, petrol price was increased by 30 paise per litre and diesel by 35 paise a litre.

Petrol now costs Rs 102.94 per litre in Delhi and diesel is priced at Rs 91.42 a litre.

Meanwhile, global benchmark Brent jumped to $82.53 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate rose to $78.87 a barrel.

