L&T Mutual Fund ceases to exist as mutual fund: Sebi

L&T Mutual Fund ceases to exist as mutual fund: Sebi

Sebi has accepted the request for surrender of L&T MF's certificate of registration

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 10 2023, 22:44 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2023, 22:44 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

L&T Mutual Fund ceases to exist as a mutual fund, capital markets regulator Sebi said on Monday.

This comes after L&T Mutual Fund Trustee Ltd had informed Sebi that it wanted to surrender the registration granted to L&T Mutual Fund (L&T MF) by the markets regulator pursuant to the approval of the change in control of L&T Investment Management Ltd and the merger of schemes of L&T MF with HSBC Mutual Fund.

Following this, Sebi has accepted the request for the surrender of L&T MF's certificate of registration.

"Consequently, L&T MF ceases to exist as a mutual fund with effect from April 6, 2023," the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a statement.

Further, it said L&T MF will continue to be liable for all liabilities/ obligations, (including monetary penalties) for violations of the provisions of the Sebi Act and (Mutual Fund) regulations that have taken place before its surrender of the certificate of registration.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sebi
Business News
L&T

Related videos

What's Brewing

Chinese firms working on ChatGPT-style technology

Chinese firms working on ChatGPT-style technology

BCCI office bearers to get $1000 daily on foreign trips

BCCI office bearers to get $1000 daily on foreign trips

TN wants Govt to cap time given to Guvs to assent bills

TN wants Govt to cap time given to Guvs to assent bills

Himachal's Keylong bans beer at weddings, festivals

Himachal's Keylong bans beer at weddings, festivals

Coordination a must for glacier research

Coordination a must for glacier research

Facing fitness issues, Woods withdraws from Masters

Facing fitness issues, Woods withdraws from Masters

Ajinkya Rahane expresses desire to play Tests again

Ajinkya Rahane expresses desire to play Tests again

Preity Zinta claims she was harassed in Mumbai

Preity Zinta claims she was harassed in Mumbai

 