Lupin launches device to track MDI usage pattern

Drugmaker Lupin on Friday said it has launched a device to track usage patterns of metered-dose inhalers (MDI) by patients suffering from chronic respiratory diseases.

The device -- Adhero -- would help the patients track their MDI usage and facilitate improved adherence to therapy, Lupin Ltd said in a statement.

The Bluetooth-enabled device is attached to the top of an MDI and built-in sensors helps track a patient's daily medication usage and consumption pattern.

The inhalers are the preferred treatment option for managing chronic respiratory diseases such as Asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) in the country.

However, it is estimated that nearly 45 percent of patients do not adhere to therapy in terms of filling, refilling prescriptions or maintaining prescribed medication schedule, which adversely impacts clinical outcomes.

The Mumbai-based drugmaker said it has collaborated with Aptar Pharma, a leading provider of drug-delivery devices, components and services in bringing the device to the market.

"The launch of Adhero will be of great help to patients using metered-dose inhalers as well as for doctors to track adherence and compliance to therapy, thereby improving clinical outcomes and quality of life of patients," Lupin President (India Region Formulations) Rajeev Sibal said.

Last year, Lupin had launched Anya, an artificial intelligence-powered health chatbot hosted on Facebook Messenger to raise health awareness and help patients get medically verified responses to their disease and treatment-related queries.

Originally configured to respond to diabetes and tuberculosis-related queries, Anya now features enhanced capabilities of answering queries on respiratory ailments such as COPD and Asthma.

