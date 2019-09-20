Madhukar Kamath elected ABC's new chairman

Madhukar Kamath, chairman emeritus of the DDB Mudra Group and Mentor Interbrand India, has been elected as the chairman of Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) for the year 2019-20.

He was unanimously elected for the top post at the 71st annual general meeting of the ABC, the audit agency said in a statement on Friday.

Devendra V Darda from Lokmat Media Pvt Ltd was unanimously elected as the deputy chairman.

Kamath has more than four decades of experience in advertising and marketing services.

He has spent over 25 years in erstwhile Mudra, now the DDB Mudra Group.

Kamath has also been the president of the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI), chairman of the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), chairman of Mudra Foundation and the chairperson of the Governing Council of MICA.

Other members of the ABC council are Shashidhar Sinha, Media Brands Pvt Ltd, Srinivasan K Swamy, R K Swamy BBDO Pvt Ltd, and Vikram Sakhuja, Madison Communications Pvt Ltd as treasurer.

From the publishers, the representatives which have found entry are Hormusji N Cama from the Bombay Samachar, Shailesh Gupta from Jagran Prakashan, Chandan Majumdar from the ABP, Raj Kumar Jain from Bennett, Coleman & Co Ltd, Pratap G Pawar from Sakal Papers, Riyad Mathew from Malayala Manorama, as secretary and Praveen Someshwar from HT Media Ltd.

Advertisers representatives in the ABC are Mayank Pareek from Tata Motors Ltd, Karunesh Bajaj from ITC Ltd, Vivek Nayer from Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd and Debabrata Mukherjee from United Breweries Ltd, the ABC secretary general HB Masani said in a statement.