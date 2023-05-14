Market cap of 8 of top 10 valued firms soars Rs 1.26 lakh cr; Reliance, Hindustan Unilever shines

Mcap of 8 of top 10 valued firms soars Rs 1.26 lakh cr

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 14 2023, 12:08 ist
  • updated: May 14 2023, 15:51 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Eight of the top 10 valued firms together added Rs 1,26,579.48 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries and Hindustan Unilever Ltd emerging as the biggest gainers.

Only ITC and Infosys faced erosion in their valuation, while Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, HDFC and Bharti Airtel were the gainers.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries jumped Rs 28,956.79 crore to Rs 16,80,644.12 crore.

Hindustan Unilever's valuation rallied Rs 28,759 crore to Rs 6,16,391.77 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank climbed Rs 23,590.05 crore to Rs 9,31,095.12 crore and that of TCS zoomed Rs 15,697.33 crore to Rs 11,97,881.94 crore.

The mcap of HDFC surged Rs 13,893.03 crore to Rs 5,09,434.44 crore and that of ICICI Bank soared Rs 11,946.89 crore to Rs 6,59,479.70 crore.

Bharti Airtel's valuation moved up by Rs 2,174.58 crore to Rs 4,41,327.80 crore and that of State Bank of India gained Rs 1,561.81 crore to Rs 5,15,931.82 crore.

However, the mcap of ITC tumbled Rs 10,439.53 crore to Rs 5,22,536.01 crore and that of Infosys dived Rs 5,600.92 crore to Rs 5,16,757.92 crore.

In the ranking of top 10 firms, Reliance Industries remained the number one firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Infosys, State Bank of India, HDFC and Bharti Airtel.

