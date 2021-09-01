Markets at fresh life high; Sensex nears 58K-mark

Markets at fresh life high; Sensex nears 58K-mark

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 01 2021, 12:05 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2021, 12:11 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI Photo

Indices continued their record-breaking run on Wednesday, a day after data showed that the economy grew more than 20 per cent in the April-June quarter.

Benchmark equity index Sensex neared the 58,000-mark on Wednesday after touching an all-time high of 57,910 in the morning. Meanwhile, Nifty also hit its highest at 17,225.

Asian Paints, Eicher Motors, Hindustan Unilever and Nestle were the top gaining stocks.

Both indices opened at record highs.

"(The) GDP (data) is indicating that the economy is recovering. We have to wait and watch how things evolve on factors like chip shortages, monsoon and Covid-19 cases," said Anita Gandhi, Director at Arihant Capital Markets, Mumbai.

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sensex
Nifty
BSE
NSE
Markets
Business News

What's Brewing

Staying in the moment could be Djokovic's way to Slam

Staying in the moment could be Djokovic's way to Slam

How the Taliban uses 'night letters' to intimidate

How the Taliban uses 'night letters' to intimidate

'Must get ruthless again': Root urges Eng ahead of Test

'Must get ruthless again': Root urges Eng ahead of Test

Speaking truth to power

Speaking truth to power

New US challenge in Afghanistan: Coping with Taliban

New US challenge in Afghanistan: Coping with Taliban

Naomi Osaka finds a new purpose to play tennis

Naomi Osaka finds a new purpose to play tennis

Thousands displaced as wildfire spreads in California

Thousands displaced as wildfire spreads in California

Taliban supporters hold mock US funeral as troops leave

Taliban supporters hold mock US funeral as troops leave

 