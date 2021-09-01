Markets at fresh life high; Sensex nears 58K-mark

Indices continued their record-breaking run on Wednesday, a day after data showed that the economy grew more than 20 per cent in the April-June quarter.

Benchmark equity index Sensex neared the 58,000-mark on Wednesday after touching an all-time high of 57,910 in the morning. Meanwhile, Nifty also hit its highest at 17,225.

Asian Paints, Eicher Motors, Hindustan Unilever and Nestle were the top gaining stocks.

Both indices opened at record highs.

"(The) GDP (data) is indicating that the economy is recovering. We have to wait and watch how things evolve on factors like chip shortages, monsoon and Covid-19 cases," said Anita Gandhi, Director at Arihant Capital Markets, Mumbai.

More to follow...