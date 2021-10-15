Markets closed on Friday due to Dussehra

India's currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on Friday as the Dalal Street and nation observe Dussehra.

Markets will resume trading on Monday, October 18.

The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.97 per cent higher at 18,338.55 on Thursday, and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.94 per cent at 61,305.95.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 6.33 per cent, while the rupee settled at 75.26 to the dollar.

