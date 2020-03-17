Markets Live: SGX Nifty indicates positive opening for equity index in India

As coronavirus continues to hit the market sentiment, Singaporean Exchange SGX Nifty opened in green, indicating a positive opening for the Indian stock markets. Investors' wealth eroded by Rs 7.62 lakh crore on Monday as markets witnessed yet another sharp fall, with the Sensex plunging 2,713.41 points as coronavirus scare continued to hit market sentiment. Stay tuned for more updates.
Asian markets tumble again after virus sparks Wall St collapse
Asian markets sank Tuesday as investors struggled to pick themselves off the floor following the previous day's global bloodbath, which saw Wall Street suffer its worst day in more than three decades as coronavirus sweeps the planet.
Despite government and central bank attempts to soothe markets with massive stimulus pledges and interest rate cuts, more countries are going into lockdown to prevent the outbreak's spread -- bringing the world economy juddering to a halt.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 299 points gain
Tokyo shares rebound after dipping on virus fears
Tokyo shares rebounded into positive territory in late morning trade on Tuesday, after opening sharply down following a global rout on fears over the coronavirus pandemic.
The Nikkei 225 index dipped as much as 3.66 percent at one point in early trade, before recovering to 17,180.90, up 1.05 percent or 178.86 points, about 70 minutes after the opening bell.
Stocks, oil plunge as Fed virus move fails to ease fears
Stock markets and oil prices went into freefall Monday as interest rate cuts and fresh stimulus measures by central banks failed to lift confidence, with analysts warning that the Federal Reserve may have reached the limits of its power to fend off recession as the coronavirus spreads.
Investors get poorer by Rs 7.62 lakh cr as coronavirus fears deepen
Investors' wealth eroded by Rs 7.62 lakh crore on Monday as markets witnessed yet another sharp fall, with the Sensex plunging 2,713.41 points as coronavirus scare continued to hit market sentiment.
Read More
Sensex bleeds 10,000 points in 2 months
The benchmark Indian index 30-share BSE Sensex has now crashed by over 10,000 points in just the past two months as shares have been in the complete grip of the bears.
Read More
Rupee plunges 50 paise to 74.25 against US dollar amid coronavirus uncertainty
The Indian rupee continued its downward spiral and plunged 50 paise to 74.25 against the US dollar on Monday as concern over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic outweighed the US Fed's emergency interest rate cut and the RBI's liquidity enhancing measures.
Yes Bank to be removed from all BSE indices from March 20
Crisis-hit Yes Bank will get excluded from all indices of the leading stock exchange BSE with effect from March 20, the entity handling these indices said on Monday.
In a circular sent to all its members, the BSE said the BSE S&P Index Committee has decided to remove Yes Bank from all the S&P BSE indices with effect from this Friday, March 20.
PTI