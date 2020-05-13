Markets see rally after PM's economic stimulus package announcement; Sensex opens over 1,000 pts higher, Nifty touches 9,500

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced economic stimulus package worth Rs 20 lakh crore, Sensex soared over 1,100 points in the early trade.

Sensex opened 935.42 points up, trading at 32,204.98.

Nifty touched the 9,500-mark minutes after the opening, trading 228.85 points up at 9,425.40.

PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a relief package of Rs 20 lakh crore, which would include reforms in land, law, infrastructure and labour, boosting investor sentiment. Details of the package are yet to come.

However, Indices pared early gains minutes after the opening session. At 10:12 AM, Sensex was trading at 32,079.94, up 708.82 points and Nifty was trading at 9,392.70, up 196.15 points.

On the blue-chip Nifty 50 Index, Banks, Financial Services, Metal and Realty were all in green. Pharma was the only sector trading in red on Nifty.

Bond yields were up marginally by 2 basis points.

Rupee opened with a gain of 16 paise hinting at buying by foreigners.

More to follow...