Markets settle higher for 2nd day; Nifty jumps over 1%

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Sep 20 2022, 16:29 ist
  • updated: Sep 20 2022, 16:29 ist
BSE. Credit: PTI Photo

Equity indices ended higher for the second straight session on Tuesday, with the Nifty rallying over 1 per cent, helped by across-the-board buying and recovery in the US and Asian markets.

Foreign fund inflows also added to the momentum.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 578.51 points or 0.98 per cent to settle at 59,719.74. During the day, it rallied 964.56 points or 1.63 per cent to 60,105.79.

The NSE Nifty went higher by 194 points or 1.10 per cent to end at 17,816.25. In intra-day trade, it advanced 297.05 points or 1.68 per cent to 17,919.30.

Among the 30-share Sensex pack, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Titan, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank and Asian Paints were the major winners.

However, Nestle, Power Grid, Infosys and Reliance Industries Limited were the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended higher.

European equity markets were trading in the negative territory in mid-session deals. The US markets ended with gains on Monday.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.49 per cent to $ 92.45 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned buyers as they bought shares worth a net Rs 312.31 crore on Monday, according to data available with the BSE.

