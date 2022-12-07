Matrimony.com unveils Jodii app 'for corporates'

Matrimony.com unveils Jodii app 'for corporates'

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Dec 07 2022, 20:19 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2022, 20:19 ist

Matchmaking service provider Matrimony.com expanded its service offerings by unveiling Jodii, a mobile application, 'for corporates' that would benefit working professionals, the company said on Wednesday.

According to the city-headquartered company, the corporate services would help the employees of select organisations to have unlimited premium access to member profiles.

"I am delighted at this B2B extension. Our focus is to help every Indian find a suitable life partner and Jodii is our effort to bridge the digital divide and make this service available to all," company founder Murugavel Janakiraman said.

"Jodi is easy to use and safe. All profiles on Jodii have had their government-issued IDs verified. One can be sure that personal information is secure," he said.

The company has launched the service at Loyal Textiles, Kovilpatti for the benefit of the employees recently, the statement said.

