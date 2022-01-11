Meta mandates booster shots for returning workers

Meta delays office reopening, mandates booster shots for returning workers

Employees have until March 14 to decide whether to return to the office, request to work remotely full time or request to work from home temporarily

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 11 2022, 09:46 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2022, 09:58 ist
Meta currently requires all its US employees coming to office to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Credit: Reuters Photo

Facebook parent Meta Platforms has delayed its US office reopening date and mandated Covid-19 booster shots for employees returning to office, joining the growing list of companies revamping reopening plans as Omicron surges.

For employees who opt to work from office, the reopening date has been delayed to March 28 from the earlier plan of Jan. 31, the tech giant said on Monday.

All workers returning to office will have to present proof of their booster jabs, while the company closely monitors the Omicron variant situation, it said. Meta currently requires all its US employees coming to office to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Also Read: Meta opens Privacy Centre to educate users on data security

Employees have until March 14 to decide whether to return to the office, request to work remotely full time or request to work from home temporarily.

Employees who are not vaccinated for medical or religious reasons can request such remote work, a spokesperson said. "Employees who take no action can face disciplinary measures, including termination. Obviously, this would be a last resort," the spokesperson said by email.

Corporate America has doubled down on vaccination mandates and delayed back-to-office plans as the Omicron variant drives up infections to record levels across the country.

Last week, Citigroup said its US staff who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 by Jan. 14 will be placed on unpaid leave and fired at the end of the month.

In December, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp had offered an option to defer returning to office.

