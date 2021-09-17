Microsoft is ditching passwords: Here are alternate methods to log in

Multinational tech corporation Microsoft is allowing people to go password-free allowing the use of fingerprints, facial recognition and authenticator apps instead, in a move to make users' accounts more secure.

The passwordless future is here. Learn more at https://t.co/LHJR2y1Vji pic.twitter.com/jGu6VR1iVL — Microsoft (@Microsoft) September 15, 2021

Microsoft is rolling out the optional service for everyone over the next few weeks as it gears up for the launch of Windows 11 on October 5.

To go password-free, users will need the Microsoft Authenticator app. Other options to go password-free are Windows Hello, a security key or SMS or emailed codes. Users will be able to sign in to services such as Outlook, OneDrive, Microsoft Family Safety, and even Xbox Series X/S without a password.

Users can visit the Additional Security Options section to add a password again if they ever wish to do so.

Vasu Jakkal, Corporate Vice President, Security, Compliance and Identity at Microsoft, said passwords are easy targets for hackers. In a tweet, she said there are a whopping 579 password attacks every second. "Passwordless authentication is one of the simplest and most effective tools available to protect your accounts," the tweet read.

Are you sick of passwords? Me too! That’s why I’m thrilled you can now go passwordless with your Microsoft account. Using Microsoft Authenticator you can remove the password from your account completely, making for more secure and convenient login https://t.co/7G0m0ZKY2J — Vasu Jakkal (@vasujakkal) September 15, 2021

This move will benefit users who can not remember a password or use password managers.

