Microsoft M&A chief Marc Brown quits

Microsoft mergers and acquisitions chief Marc Brown quits company

He led some key deals for the software giant including the acquisition of LinkedIn and Nokia's handset division

Bloomberg
Bloomberg,
  • Oct 17 2020, 08:50 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2020, 08:50 ist
Microsoft logo. Credit: Reuters Photo
By Dina Bass

Microsoft Corp. said mergers and acquisitions chief Marc Brown is leaving the company after a more than two-decade stint working on deals ranging from LinkedIn to Nokia Oyj’s handset unit.

Brown, vice president of corporate development, reported to Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood. Microsoft spokesman Frank Shaw on Friday confirmed Brown’s departure and declined to comment on a replacement. The company is still conducting a search for a senior business development executive to replace Peggy Johnson, who left in July to become chief executive officer at Magic Leap Inc.

Brown most recently worked on Microsoft’s acquisition of video-game company ZeniMax Media Inc., owner of the storied video-game publisher Bethesda Softworks, for $7.5 billion in cash. He was also involved in the software maker’s attempt to buy the U.S. assets of video-sharing app TikTok, which fell short as parent company ByteDance Ltd. selected a different type of deal with Oracle Corp. Brown, who couldn’t be reached for comment, worked under several CFOs, as well as two CEOs with very different deal-making styles -- Steve Ballmer and current CEO Satya Nadella.

Brown’s future plans couldn’t immediately be determined.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Microsoft
mergers
Acquisition

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Bihar Assembly polls: 'Ache din' loading...

DH Toon | Bihar Assembly polls: 'Ache din' loading...

IPL 2020 | RR vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | RR vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

Never expected to bag the first rank, says NEET topper

Never expected to bag the first rank, says NEET topper

Dasara celebrates frontline workers' triumph over evil

Dasara celebrates frontline workers' triumph over evil

Online shopping the pandemic away? There's a better way

Online shopping the pandemic away? There's a better way

 