Microsoft's Azure growth slips below 50% for first time

Microsoft's Azure growth slips below 50% for first time

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 23 2020, 07:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2020, 07:52 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Microsoft Corp's flagship cloud computing business Azure reported sales growth of under 50 percent for the first time ever on Wednesday, sending the tech giant's shares down 3 percent, even as it beat quarterly revenue estimates.

Microsoft said revenue in its Intelligent Cloud segment rose 17 percent to $13.4 billion, with 47 percent growth in Azure. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $13.09 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue from its personal computing division, the largest by sales, rose 14 percent to $12.9 billion, beating analysts' estimates of $11.46 billion. The unit includes Windows software, Xbox gaming consoles, online search advertising and Surface personal computers.

Net income fell to $11.20 billion, or $1.46 per share, from $13.19 billion, or $1.71 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 13 percent to $38.03 billion in the fourth quarter ended June 30, beating estimates of $36.5 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Microsoft
Azure

What's Brewing

Mother saves daughter from attempted kidnapping

Mother saves daughter from attempted kidnapping

Opposition asks Nitish Kumar: Is Bihar poll necessary?

Opposition asks Nitish Kumar: Is Bihar poll necessary?

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s false binary

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s false binary

Can we learn to fight tuberculosis from coronavirus?

Can we learn to fight tuberculosis from coronavirus?

 