Mindtree Q4 net profit jumps 49% to Rs 473 crore

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 18 2022, 19:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2022, 19:59 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

IT company Mindtree on Monday said it has registered a 49.1 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 473.1 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to the year-ago period.

The company had recorded net profit of Rs 317.3 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

Mindtree's consolidated revenue from operations grew by 37.4 per cent to Rs 2,897.4 crore in during January-March 2022 from Rs 2,109.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21.

For the financial year 2021-22, consolidated net profit of Mindtree grew by 48.8 per cent to Rs 1,652.9 crore from Rs 1,110.5 crore at the end of financial year 2020-21.

The consoldiated revenue of Mindtree rose to 10,525.3 crore at the end of 2021-22 from Rs 7,967.8 crore a year ago.

"Our full year revenue growth of 31.1 per cent validates our strategy to capitalise on rising demand by diversifying our services portfolio, mining customers, and broadening industry partnerships. We are proud to have delivered EBITDA margin of 20.9 per cent and PAT margin of 15.7 per cent, our highest in a decade," Mindtree chief executive officer and managing director Debashis Chatterjee was quoted as having said in a statement.

He said a full year dividend of Rs 37 per share announced by the company is highest in its history.

"We increasing investment in metaverse technology," Chatterjee said. 

