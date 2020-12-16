M&M shares jump 4% as Co to hike prices of passenger, commercial vehicles from January

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) gained nearly 4 per cent in early trade on Wednesday after the firm said it will hike prices of its entire range of passenger and commercial vehicles from next month to partially offset the impact of rise in input costs.
The stock jumped 3.80 per cent to Rs 745.55 on the BSE.
At the NSE, it gained 3.94 per cent to Rs 746.25.
Effective January 1, the company will increase the prices of its range of passenger and commercial vehicles, across models, the Mumbai-based automaker said in a statement on Tuesday.
This has been necessitated due to the increase in commodity prices and various other input costs, it added.
Details of price increase across different models will be communicated in due course, the automaker, which sells models like Thar and Scorpio, said.
5 major moments for Bollywood in 2020
Doll hospital in Brazil makes kids smile amid Covid-19
'Sexism still rife in Hollywood despite #MeToo uproar'
Virus trains: How lockdown spread Covid-19 across India
The Lead: Online games during the Covid-19 pandemic
DH Toon | Farmers' Protest: 'Govt ready to listen'
Everest height and needless ado
Dinosaur with 'hair', 'ribbons' has experts enthralled
From Chan to Ford, here are five ageing action heroes
Unemployment rampant among women