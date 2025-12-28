Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Only Congress ideology can save India from religious, caste divides: Harshwardhan Sapkal

Speaking at a function at Tilak Bhavan here to mark the Indian National Congress's 140th foundation day, Sapkal accused the ruling BJP of weakening social harmony and creating divisions.
Last Updated : 28 December 2025, 09:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 December 2025, 09:48 IST
India NewsCongressMaharashtraMGNREGA

Follow us on :

Follow Us