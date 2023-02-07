Moody's says bank exposure to Adani not large to affect credit quality

Exposure to Adani won't affect credit quality: Moody's

The group's access to funding from international markets can be curtailed because of heightened risk perception

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 07 2023, 20:47 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2023, 20:47 ist
Gautam Adani. Credit: Reuters Photo

Moody's Investor Service on Tuesday said banks' exposures to Adani are not large enough to affect their credit quality materially.

"While we estimate that the exposures are larger for public sector banks than for private sector banks, they are smaller than 1 per cent of total loans for most banks," it said.

Also Read | Adani owned Ambuja Cements sees December quarter profits rise

"Risks for banks can increase if Adani becomes more reliant on bank loans."

However, the group's access to funding from international markets can be curtailed because of heightened risk perception.

"Yet the overall quality of Indian banks' corporate loans will be stable," it said.

"Corporates in general have deleveraged in the past few years. This is reflected in modest growth in their corporate loan books. Further, banks' underwriting has been conservative."

