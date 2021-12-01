Musk says SpaceX bankruptcy risk ‘unlikely’ but not impossible

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday said that a potential bankruptcy at the company in the event of a severe global recession would be “unlikely,” but not impossible.
He was replying to an article about the memo he sent to SpaceX employees where he stated the company could face a genuine risk of bankruptcy if Raptor engine problems were not fixed.
If a severe global recession were to dry up capital availability / liquidity while SpaceX was losing billions on Starlink & Starship, then bankruptcy, while still unlikely, is not impossible.
GM & Chrysler went BK last recession.
“Only the paranoid survive.” – Grove
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 30, 2021
Musk replied with a simple “yes” to a tweet about the Raptor production issue being the biggest potential bottleneck while the company is spending huge amounts on Starship and Starlink.
He then went on to say that the magnitude of the Starship program is not fully appreciated.
We had to shift some Starlink satellite orbits to reduce probability of collision. Not great, but not terrible either.
Station & Dragon have micrometeorite shields (ultra high velocity impact absorption), but EVA suits do not, hence higher risk for spacewalk.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 30, 2021
