Musk says SpaceX bankruptcy risk 'not impossible'

Musk says SpaceX bankruptcy risk ‘unlikely’ but not impossible

He then went on to say that the magnitude of the Starship program is not fully appreciated

Bloomberg
Bloomberg,
  • Dec 01 2021, 09:27 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2021, 09:27 ist
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Credit: Reuters Photo

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday said that a potential bankruptcy at the company in the event of a severe global recession would be “unlikely,” but not impossible.

He was replying to an article about the memo he sent to SpaceX employees where he stated the company could face a genuine risk of bankruptcy if Raptor engine problems were not fixed.

Musk replied with a simple “yes” to a tweet about the Raptor production issue being the biggest potential bottleneck while the company is spending huge amounts on Starship and Starlink.

He then went on to say that the magnitude of the Starship program is not fully appreciated.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Elon Musk
SpaceX
Business News
Starlink

What's Brewing

Rare hunting scene raise questions over polar bear diet

Rare hunting scene raise questions over polar bear diet

Entrepreneur pays $69.3M for NFT so you can get it free

Entrepreneur pays $69.3M for NFT so you can get it free

DH Toon | To watch comedy show, tune in from Delhi

DH Toon | To watch comedy show, tune in from Delhi

Bored tech titans search for new frontiers

Bored tech titans search for new frontiers

Twitter bans sharing of photos without consent

Twitter bans sharing of photos without consent

What's in a name? Omicron crypto price jumps

What's in a name? Omicron crypto price jumps

Odisha bans public New Year celebrations due to Covid

Odisha bans public New Year celebrations due to Covid

Monkeys and touchscreens: A research to study cognition

Monkeys and touchscreens: A research to study cognition

 