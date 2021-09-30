NCLT directs Zee board to convene meeting to consider Invesco's request for EGM

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday directed Zee Entertainment Enterprises to hold a board meeting to consider Invesco's request for convening an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM).

While hearing a plea by Invesco, a shareholder of Zee Entertainment, the tribunal also directed the company to communicate the board's decisions appropriately to the shareholders.

US-based Invesco had moved a petition seeking convening of the EGM, removing the company's chief executive and managing director Punit Goenka as well as two other directors, and reconstituting the board with the appointment of six new directors.

