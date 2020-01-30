Negative rates not an option generally for private customers: Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing

'Negative rates not an option for private customers'

  Jan 30 2020
Deutsche Bank's chief executive on Thursday told German broadcaster n-tv that he did not think Germany's top bank would apply negative interest rates to the accounts of private customers in general.

European Central Bank rates have been negative for years.

Asked whether Deutsche would have to those pass negative rates on to customers, Christian Sewing said: "I think in the broad private customer business, it's not an option in my opinion."

