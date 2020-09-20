Nike releases Kaepernick jersey, sells out in seconds

Nike commemorates 4 years since Colin Kaepernick took a knee with a new jersey, sell out in seconds

  Sep 20 2020, 11:16 ist
  • updated: Sep 20 2020, 13:14 ist
Eric Reid #35 and Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers kneel in protest during the national anthem prior to their NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Credit: AFP Photo

In an attempt to commemorate the four years since NFL’s Colin Kaepernick took a knee to protest against racism, Nike has launched an all-black jersey which sold out within seconds of its release, CBS reported.

Four years ago, the then 'San Francisco 49ers' quarterback had knelt during the American national anthem.

The Nike ‘Icon Jersey 2.0’ which was released to commemorate Kerpernick’s iconic kneel, went on sale on the morning of September 17. It retails at $150.

On its website, Nike says that Kaepernick’s mode of protest has “become an iconic symbol for progress and positive change.”

Kaepernick-themed products released by the sportswear giant Nike have a history of selling out rapidly. Last year, a Kaepernick-themed Icon Jersey sold out shortly after release and in 2018 the Icon tee sold out in a couple of hours.

"Four years ago, I took a knee to protest against systemic racism and social injustice. It was that day that the number on my jersey would come to represent something greater than football, something greater than me," Kaepernick wrote Thursday in a post on Instagram.

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by colin kaepernick (@kaepernick7) on

The former 49ers quarterback has not played in the league since the end of the 2016 NFL season. He had, however, filed a lawsuit against the NFL accusing it of blackballing him and teammate Eric Reid. Later a financial settlement was reached between both parties.

"While the NFL runs propaganda about how they care about Black Life, they are still actively blackballing Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) for fighting for the Black community," Kaepernick tweeted. "Eric set 2 franchise records last year and is one of the best defensive players in the league."

