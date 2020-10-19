Nokia wins $14.1 million NASA award to set up 4G network on Moon

Nokia wins $14.1 mn award to deploy 4G network on Moon

The mission is expected to validate the future of operational deployments and the potential of human habitation on the Moon

  • Oct 19 2020, 09:21 ist
NASA has awarded Finnish firm Nokia a contract worth $14.1 million to set up a 4G network on the Moon to pave the way to sustainable human presence on the celestial body.

In a series of tweets, Nokia said that the company will build and deploy the first wireless network on the Moon, starting with 4G, and moving on to 5G later down the line.

The company will work with Intuitive Machines for the network, which will form the 'critical communications fabric' for data transmission applications, including rover control, and real-time navigation on the lunar surface.

According to Nokia, the network is designed to withstand the extreme temperatures, radiation and vacuum of space, along with the vibrational impact sustained during launch and landing. It will be built to meet the size, weight and power constraints of space payloads in the smallest possible form.

The mission is expected to validate the future of operational deployments and the potential of human habitation on the Moon.

